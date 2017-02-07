The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a homicide investigation in McMinnville.
According to a news release, McMinnville Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Lind Street on Monday afternoon. Upon their arrival, Barry Cole’s body was discovered inside an outbuilding located on the property.
Authorities said Cole, 55, lived at the home.
McMinnville Police Chief Bryan Denton said evidence would indicate foul play may have been involved.
His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.
The case is being investigated as a homicide. The TBI, along with McMinnville Police and the DA’s office are investigating.
Homicide in McMinnville
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a homicide investigation in McMinnville.