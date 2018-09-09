According to Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott, early Sunday morning around 4:30 Manchester Police received a call of a possible homicide at a home on Duck River Road.
When police arrived, they found the deceased body of 46 year-old Lisa McCoy. She had been shot several times.
As the investigation was being conducted police discovered the incident took place sometime Saturday night.
Northcott confirmed that the woman’s husband, 54 year-old James Richard McCoy, Jr has been charged with the crime. After being arrested the man was charged with 1st Degree Murder, Tampering with Evidence, Domestic Violence and Abuse of a Corpse.
Lisa McCoy’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville for a full autopsy.
James Richard McCoy, Jr is being held under no bond at the Coffee County Jail.
UPDATE–Manchester Man Charged with Murder of His Wife
