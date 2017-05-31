“Hometown Hero” for May

Manchester Police Investigator Brandon Tomberlin
Al White Motors and WMSR (Thunder Radio) are teaming up to honor those who serve that thin blue line, our local law enforcement. Each month someone in law enforcement will be honored as a Hometown Hero. Our hero for the month of May is Manchester Police Investigator Brandon Tomberlin. Investigator Tomberlin was born and raised in Coffee County, Tn. He graduated from Coffee County High School in 1996. He has attended Motlow State C.C. and is a 1998 graduate from the Tn. Law Enforcement Training Academy Basic Police School. Investigator Tomberlin began his law enforcement career at Manchester Police Department in 1998. He was employed with Manchester Police Department from 1998 to 2006 leaving with the rank of Corporal. From 2006 to 2011 he was employed with Dyncorp and PAE United Nations as a Mentor / Police Advisor including training Police Officers in Iraq, Afghanistan and Haiti. In 2016, Tomberlin decided to return to Manchester Police Department. He returned to Tn. Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2016 for the POST Transition School and in 2017 was promoted to Criminal Investigator with Manchester Police Department. Investigator Tomberlin has completed several specialized schools during his career including Firearms Instructor, Sniper School, Narcotics training and he has completed basic and advanced DUI certification training.
Manchester Police Department leaders say they are very fortunate that Investigator Tomberlin decided to return to MPD to serve the citizens of our community. He has an excellent work ethic and a positive attitude.
We are continuing to ask for the public’s help for more hometown heroes. Go to our Facebook page or the Al White Ford Lincoln Mercury Facebook page to nominate a law enforcement official. Tell us why you think someone that serves Coffee County in law enforcement deserves to be chosen as a “Hometown Hero”. The man or woman that is selected each month will be recognized on WMSRradio.com and receive a nice surprise from Al White Motors.
Thank you to all that serve and protect us, our Hometown Heroes.