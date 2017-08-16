Manchester Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Wednesday morning on Woods St around 7am. Fire crews arrived on scene and had light smoke coming from the middle of the roof area. Crews entered the home and quickly found the fire above the ceiling. Crews laddered the home and cut a hole in the roof to vent the ceiling and fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire. Crews then performed salvage and overall ensuring all the fire was out and there was no further smoke in the home.
Manchester Fire and Rescue contacted SERVPRO for aid and the Red Cross to assist the family affected by the fire. Fire Chief George Chambers says that once again the Coffee County Communications Center, EMS and Manchester Police provided outstanding assistance.
Home Damaged by Fire in Manchester
