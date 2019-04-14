The Coffee County Ministerial Association will host their annual HOLY WEEK SERVICES, Monday, April 15 through Friday, April 19 at noon each day.
The Monday through Thursday services will be held at Manchester First Presbyterian Church, 1001 Jackson Street in Manchester and the Friday service will be at St. Bede’s Episcopal Church, 93 St. Bede’s Drive.
Each daily service will feature a local pastor as speaker and lunch will follow the 30-minute service. Proceeds from the lunch will benefit Good Samaritan of Manchester. Everyone is invited.
Holy Week Services in Manchester
The Coffee County Ministerial Association will host their annual HOLY WEEK SERVICES, Monday, April 15 through Friday, April 19 at noon each day.