Holiday Traffic Information
Now and continuing through 6 a.m. Jan. 3, no construction or lane closures will affect traffic on Tennessee roadways.
“We expect over two million drivers to travel Tennessee roadways during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays,” said TDOT Commissioner John Schroer. “Keeping traffic moving and motorists arriving to their destinations safely is always our goal. Please wear your seatbelt, reduce your speed, avoid distractions, and never drink and drive.”
With the exception of a few long-term closures, which must remain in place for safety purposes, all other construction related closures will be suspended.