The Motlow State Community College music department is excited to present a pair of holiday concerts during the first week of December on the Moore County campus.
Both performances will be held in Eoff Hall inside Powers Auditorium. The first is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m., and the second, a matinee performance, on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. Both concerts feature Motlow students and community members. A reception will be held one hour in advance of each performance.
This year’s production will feature two new characters, Holly-Berry Christmas Fairy, and Snowflake the Ice Fairy, who will join traditional characters Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Grinch, and of course Santa Claus. Characters will be available prior to the performance and during intermission for photos and autographs.
Reservations may be made by calling 931-393-1700 or emailing Bobbie Spratlin at bspratlin@mscc.edu. Admission is free; donations are accepted and encouraged, and will benefit the Motlow College Music Department.
Holiday Concerts to be held at Motlow
The Motlow State Community College music department is excited to present a pair of holiday concerts during the first week of December on the Moore County campus.