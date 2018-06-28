Hit and Run Accident Leads to Manchester Man’s Arrest
Jerry Lane Messick intake photo provided by the CCSD.
On Tuesday (June 26, 2018) Jerry Lane Messick age 37 of Manchester was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident on Interstate 24 at the 112 eastbound mile marker. Messick was later found at Trucker’s Inn on Hillsboro Blvd in Manchester with the vehicle that was involved in the accident. When Tennessee Highway Patrolman Troy Stickler made contact with the man, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was allegedly discovered about his person, Messick is accused in the arrest warrant of being unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech, and had bloodshot eyes and doing poorly on all field sobriety test. Messick consented to a blood alcohol test and results are pending.
Messick was charged with 2 counts of theft of property, DUI 3rd offense, driving on revoked/suspended license 2nd offense, leaving the scene of an accident. His bond was set at $30,500 he is set to appear in court on July 24, 2018.