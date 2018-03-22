Historic Downtown Manchester has been entered in the national “America’s Main Street” contest. The winner of the contest receives a $25,000 grand prize. If Manchester wins, the $25,000 would be used for additional revitalization of downtown! The first round of voting ends April 22, 2018. Anyone can vote so just click on the link on the front page of our website or here. https://www.mainstreetcontest.com/profile/105
You can vote once a day.
Historic Downtown Manchester enters contest–You can Help
Historic Downtown Manchester has been entered in the national “America’s Main Street” contest. The winner of the contest receives a $25,000 grand prize. If Manchester wins, the $25,000 would be used for additional revitalization of downtown! The first round of voting ends April 22, 2018. Anyone can vote so just click on the link on the front page of our website or here. https://www.mainstreetcontest.com/profile/105