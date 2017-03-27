Hiring Fair to be held at Motlow

Motlow State Community College will host its annual HIRING Fair Tuesday, April 4, on the Moore County campus. The fair will be held from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Forrester Student Center, Lincoln County Bank Dining Hall.
Area companies and staffing agencies are invited to participate free of charge. For more information or to reserve space, contact Brenda Cannon, director of special events, at bcannon@mscc.edu or 931-393-1548.
According to Cannon, the HIRING Fair is a collaboration between the Tennessee Department of Labor (TDOL), Workforce Development, MAXIMUS, and Motlow State. The fair is open to all job seekers, including students and the public. Employment opportunities range from full-time to part-time to temporary as well as summer employment.
An added feature to this year’s event is the Career Coach. Sponsored by TDOL, the career coach staff provides the same services available at the Tennessee Career Centers. Career Coaches are equipped with computer workstations, internet access, and Microsoft Office software which provides job seekers the ability to search statewide databases for employment opportunities that are placed directly from employers. Additionally, the staff provides support with on-site resume writing and critiquing and interviewing tips and skills.
The HIRING Fair is another service provided to the community by Motlow State.
