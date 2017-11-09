Hillsboro Woman Charged after Allegedly Cutting another Woman
According to a warrant filed by Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Joey Ricco, Mamie Lisa Ryder, 50, of Winchester Highway, Hillsboro, was arrested after she allegedly entered a residence on Perry Road and cut another woman on the back and nose with a razor blade knife.
In the warrant, the officer alleges that when he arrived at the residence he found Ryder sitting on a bed talking to another woman, and the victim was lying on the floor.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and Ryder was transported to the Coffee County Jail. Ryder’s bond was set at $75,000.