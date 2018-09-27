Hillsboro Family Loses Home to Fire

A fire destroyed a home in Hillsboro on Wednesday morning. The home was located 1050 Meadows Rd. in Hillsboro.
Three volunteer fire departments responded along with the sheriff’s department, EMS and the rescue squad.
The home is owned by Robert Thompson, III and his wife Samantha.
No injuries were reported.
If you would like to help the family, you can drop them off items at Dr Jay Trussler’s office at 585 Interstate Dr in Manchester. Samantha is a nurse for Dr Trussler.
