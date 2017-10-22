Hillsboro Elementary Honored

Education Commissioner Candice McQueen announced Tennessee’s 2017 Reward schools on Friday, which include the top 5 percent of schools for academic achievement and the top 5 percent for student growth. These 169 schools span 60 districts across Tennessee.
“These schools represent what is possible for students in Tennessee as they exemplify excellence in performance or progress and in some cases, both,” Commissioner McQueen said. “We want to replicate this success across the state and continue to celebrate the hard work of our educators and students happening in classrooms every day.”
Of the 2017 Reward schools, 59 are being recognized for performance, 85 are recognized for progress, and 25 schools are Reward schools both for performance and progress.
Hillsboro Elementary in Coffee County was listed as Reward Progress.
