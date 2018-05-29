«

Hillsboro Elem. Honor Roll, perfect attendance

Hillsboro Elementary School
Absolute Perfect Attendance 2017-2018

Pre – K
Mackenzie Bailey
Shelby Dotson

Kindergarten
Lucas Evans
Kinsy Gunter
Kane Vazquez

1st Grade
Paige Chilton
Levi Dotson
Jordan Henley
Anna Prince

2nd Grade
Kyndal Grosch
Michael Hasty
Peyton Keasling

3rd Grade
Chase Leonard

4th Grade
Brooklynn Partin

5th Grade
Chevy Cody
Bradley Keasling
Kailee Merriman

Hillsboro Elementary Honor Roll Students
4th Nine Weeks Period

Third Grade Gold Honor Roll
Lorelai Arnold
Ivy Buckland
McKenzie Goodrich
Jaxson Hill
Chase Leonard
Savannah Releford
Caroline Teal
Ella Vaughn

Third Grade Silver Honor Roll
Taylor Bratcher
Jakob Cornelison
Ashleigh Henneberry
Caleb Hopkins
Riley Howell
Gabriella Marquis
Maggie Montgomery
William Murry
Bailey Smith
David Teal

Third Grade Bronze Honor Roll
Nevaeh Hilliard
Landyn Lenderman
Kasen Morrison
Colton Poetting
Serenity Prosser
Macie Sons
Tristan Spencer

Fourth Grade Gold Honor Roll
Jianna Bare
Luke Campbell
Isabella Hennessee
Everett Masters
Marley Muehlhauser
Brooklynn Partin
A.J. Schuster
Owen Shelton
Lilly Thompson
Sarah Weaver

Fourth Grade Silver Honor Roll
Cole Addison
Chloe Blackburn
Cole Bryan
Thane Burns
Leslie Fuentes Mendoza
Alexis Gannon
Zander Gomez
Layton Hines
Kamryn Hoback
Waylon Irwin
Kylan Kilgore
Serena Madgey
Blake Pratt
Skylar Releford
Rory Rheam
Toni Rhoads
Alex Robertson
Kiefer Schleicher
Journey Stotts

Fourth Grade Bronze Honor Roll
Alex Dodson
Harlee Hill
Sierra Martin
Bailey Meeks
Ryleigh Morris
Jasmine Norris
Caden Oliver
Aylin Rosendo
Miley Taylor
Giovanni Viveros
Thomas Watters

Fifth Grade Gold Honor Roll
Skye Andrews
Peyton Graham
Pryson Graham
Chase Henley
Rebekah Henneberry
Bradley Keasling
Tiffany Lamb
Karah Lawrence
Kailee Merriman
Kyler Muehlhauser
Cole Pippenger
Jace Schooley
Trace Stevens
Blake Teal
William Waldrep
Lydia Yung

Fifth Grade Silver Honor Roll
Timothy Carr
Caden Goodrich
Karalee Lawrence
Kailey Morris
Britney Nieto-Mendoza
Paisley Northcutt
Shooter Scott
Carwyn Sherrill
Ashley Trussell

Fifth Grade Bronze Honor Roll
Amber Brown
Dixie Brown
Abigail Carter
Dillon Champion
Abygail Gilliam
Gracie Hart
Savannah Hodge
Zoey Johns
Kylan Mantooth
Seth Paisley
Kellie Tucker

Hillsboro Elementary Year Long Honor Roll Students

Third Grade
Lorelai Arnold
Ivy Buckland
Jakob Cornelison
McKenzie Goodrich
Jaxson Hill
Caleb Hopkins
Riley Howell
Chase Leonard
Gabriella Marquis
William Murry
Savannah Releford
Bailey Smith
Tristan Spencer
Caroline Teal
David Teal
Ella Vaughn

Fourth Grade
Cole Addison
Jianna Bare
Chloe Blackburn
Cole Bryan
Thane Burns
Luke Campbell
Leslie Fuentes
Zander Gomez
Isabella Hennessee
Layton Hines
Waylon Irwin
Kylan Kilgore
Everett Masters
Bailey Meeks
Marley Muehlhauser
Brooklyn Partin
Blake Pratt
Skylar Releford
Rory Rheam
Toni Rhoads
Alex Robertson
Kiefer Schleicher
A.J. Schuster
Owen Shelton
Journey Stotts
Lilly Thompson
Giovanni Viveros
Thomas Watters
Sarah Weaver

Fifth Grade
Skye Andrews
Amber Brown
Timothy Carr
Caden Goodrich
Peyton Graham
Pryson Graham
Gracie Hart
Chase Henley
Rebekah Henneberry
Bradley Keasling
Tiffany Lamb
Karah Lawrence
Karalee Lawrence
Kailee Merriman
Kyler Muehlhauser
Britney Nieto-Mendoza
Paisley Northcutt
Seth Paisley
Cole Pippenger
Jace Schooley
Shooter Scott
Trace Stevens
Blake Teal
Ashley Trussell
Kellie Tucker
William Waldrep
Lydia Yung