Hillsboro 19th Annual Truck and Tractor Pull is Friday and Saturday

The Hillsboro Homecoming Association are making final preparations for their 19th Annual Truck and Tractor Pull to be held on Friday (August 3) and Saturday (August 4, 2018) nights at the Hillsboro Community Park on Hwy 41.
There will be 7 classes each night including tractors and trucks. The powerful machines, as always, will arrive from many different states to compete. The action starts at 7 each night and admission is $15 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12 year-olds and under 6 admitted for free. Come on out to Hillsboro for great food and fun and bring the whole family along.
