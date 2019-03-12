With warmer weather coming, Tennessee State Parks is hosting free guided spring hikes in all 56 state parks led by park rangers on Saturday, March 23.
Join the Park Rangers at Old Stone Fort State Park in Manchester for a 2.5 mile hike along the Enclosure Trail to the Forks of the River. This hike is considered moderate, as there will be a gradual elevation change. The hike will take you along both the Big and Little Duck Rivers to where they combine to form the Duck River. You’ll witness three waterfalls and discuss the important history of the prehistoric Native American mounds also located at the park. Dogs are welcomed as long as they are leashed and cleaned up after. The staff at Old Stone Fort Park looks forward to seeing you.
Hike Planned at Old Stone Fort March 23
With warmer weather coming, Tennessee State Parks is hosting free guided spring hikes in all 56 state parks led by park rangers on Saturday, March 23.