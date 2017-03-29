High Speed Pursuit Suspect appears in Court
He will return to Judge David Bragg’s courtroom as attorneys continue to discuss his case on April 7th.
Simmons is accused of leading a high speed pursuit that began in Manchester and ended in Murfreesboro on June 24th, 2016. The pursuit ended in a crash on South Church Street which took the life of 28-year old Jennifer Campos. As she was turning out of a parking lot just past Veterans Parkway, her vehicle was hit in the driver’s side door. Campos died at the scene while her seven month old child survived.