A Tullahoma High School senior could become the youngest person ever elected to serve on the city’s board of alderman.
18 year-old Michael Celiberti earlier this week was able to talk the current aldermen and mayor to vote to change the city’s charter, lowering the minimum age to run for office from 21 to 18. The charter amendment still has to go before the state legislature before Celiberti can be on the ballot.
The Tullahoma election is Aug. 3.
High School Student looking to become Tullahoma's Youngest Alderman
