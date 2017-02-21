If you’ve been wondering what’s going in the former location of Pizza Hut in Manchester, will soon it will be the home of Dunkin’ Donuts.
Dunkin’ Donuts sells a wide variety of donuts, coffee beverages, breakfast sandwiches and other baked goods. There are over 11,300 locations worldwide.
The franchisee is looking for part-time and full-time positions for the Manchester location to open soon, according to job listings on snagajob.com. Visit the site for details.
Here comes Dunkin Donuts
