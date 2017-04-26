Herb Horton Steps Down as CHS Lady Raider Basketball Coach

The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider basketball team will be looking for a new head coach for next season. Herb Horton, the Lady Raiders coach for the last 4 years, has resigned his position effective immediately. Horton met with his team on Wednesday afternoon to inform them of his decision.
Horton, who was named the District 8AAA Coach of the Year last season, led Coffee County to a 21 and 8 record and a berth in the Region 4AAA Tournament this year. Horton was hired in April of 2013 and came to Coffee County after spending the previous 24 years as head coach at Gilmer High School in Ellijay, GA.
Dr. Joey Vaughn, Coffee County Central High School principal, had nothing but praise for Coach Horton when contacted by Thunder Radio on Wednesday afternoon. “ I appreciate Coach Horton and the work he has done at Coffee County Central High School and with our student athletes” said Vaughn. He went on to say “I am confident that he leaves our program in a better state than he inherited it 4 years ago and I believe Lady Raider basketball will continue to build on the foundation he has laid here.”
The resignation was announced to the public via a press release from Ryan Sulkowski, Coffee County athletic director. In the release, Sulkowski had this to say: “On Wednesday April 26, 2017, Coffee County Central Principal Dr. Joey Vaughn and I received and accepted the letter of resignation of Lady Raiders Girls Basketball Coach, Herbert Horton. The Coffee County School District, Coffee County Central High School, and our Athletic Department would like to thank Coach Horton for everything he has done for the young ladies at CCCHS and wish him and his family nothing but the best of luck in their future endeavors. A search for his replacement will begin immediately.”