The hemp industry is booming in Tennessee.
Right now, Tennessee is seeing dozens of applications to start industrial hemp farms. The plant is used to create CBD oils and other products, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.
CBD oil has been touted for its health benefits. Proponents say CBD is different from marijuana, in that it doesn’t have THC in it. THC gives marijuana its psychoactive property.
In other words, you can’t “get high” from taking CBD.
At least 35 states have passed legislation regarding industrial hemp. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture regulates the industry and anyone that wishes to work with the product must first obtain the proper permit.
At least three retail locations are selling hemp products in Coffee County.
Hemp is Booming in Tennessee
The hemp industry is booming in Tennessee.