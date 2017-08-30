Help needed locating Suspect in Bedford County Home Invasion

During the early morning hours of August 1st, 2017, Bedford County deputies responded to a home invasion in the Deason Community on Hwy 231 North. Deputies and other law enforcement officials apprehended one of the suspects involved, John Gooch.
On August 18th, 2017, Investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants on two other suspects involved in the home invasion, Olin Kicklighter III and Olin Kicklighter IV. On Wednesday morning US Marshals were able to take Olin Kicklighter IV into custody in Savannah, GA. Law enforcement is still searching for Kicklighter III. He’s wanted for aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.
All three suspects are from the Antioch area in Nashville, TN. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Olin Kicklighter III please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.