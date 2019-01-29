«

Help Needed for Fire Victim

Inside Cherrie Fletcher’s home after the fire.. Photo provided.

On January 13th Coffee County resident Cherrie Fletcher lost her home, two pets, and all of her belongings due to a house fire. This was her home for 28 years and was paid for. Her pets were like her children. She is disabled from a stroke in 2013 leaving her on a small fixed income. Due to the age of her doublewide mobile home no one would insure it, leaving her with a total loss.
Fletcher’s beloved Rottweiler, who made it out of the fire, Hopi Grace, started barking in her face which woke her up to the smoke.
Fletcher said, “Without Hopi, I don’t think I would have made it, I could have had a heart attack and died in there.”
Fletcher was able to get in her wheelchair and attached Hopi’s collar to a leash.
“She just jerked me out and knocked the door open with her nose, and out on the porch we went.”
All donations are greatly appreciated that would help her get back on her feet and in a home. There is a benefit account set up for her at FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF MANCHESTER under her daughter’s name, Sherry Rosales. There is also a Go Fund Me account set up in Cherrie Fletcher’s name. Her clothing sizes are 8 in pants, 8-10 mediums in shirts, and shoe size is a 7.