Coffee/Grundy County U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Charla Brannon reminds livestock producers who suffered grazing losses that occurred throughout 2016 due to drought or wildfire to report their losses and to enroll in the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) by Jan. 30, 2017.
LFP provides compensation to eligible livestock producers who suffered grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately-owned or cash-leased land or fire on federally-managed land. Producers in Coffee and Grundy County are eligible to apply for 2016 LFP benefits on small grain, native pasture, improved pasture, annual ryegrass or forage sorghum. Livestock producers are encouraged to contact the Coffee/Grundy County FSA Office with any questions regarding specific forage crops that are eligible.
“Prolonged drought conditions have created a need for livestock disaster assistance programs in Coffee and Grundy County,” said Brannon. “I encourage all affected livestock producers to contact the Coffee/Grundy County FSA Office to schedule an appointment to enroll in the program before the Jan. 30 deadline.”
Livestock producers must complete the LFP application and required supporting documentation no later than Jan. 30, 2017, for losses that occurred throughout 2016. Producers who already have appointments scheduled require no additional action to meet the deadline.
Eligible livestock includes alpacas, beef cattle, buffalo, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, poultry, reindeer, sheep or swine that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pastureland.
Visit www.usda.gov/disaster to learn more about FSA disaster assistance programs or contact the Coffee/Grundy County FSA Office at 931-728-2472
Help for Livestock Producers
Coffee/Grundy County U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Charla Brannon reminds livestock producers who suffered grazing losses that occurred throughout 2016 due to drought or wildfire to report their losses and to enroll in the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) by Jan. 30, 2017.