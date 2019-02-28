Two people suffered what is believed to be minor injuries after a helicopter crashed in Tullahoma on Thursday afternoon.
According to the FAA, a Sikorsky HH60 helicopter crashed in a field near Tullahoma 3:30 p.m.
Tullahoma Police said the crash was on the edge of Coffee and Moore Counties.
The two people on board had apparently called the airport tower for information about the wind direction when they went down.
The FAA will investigate the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.
Helicopter Crash Near Tullahoma
