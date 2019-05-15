Nearly 43 million Americans will start their summers on a high note with a Memorial Day weekend getaway. This long holiday weekend, marking the unofficial start of summer vacation season will see the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes dating back to 2000.
In Tennessee, more than 863,000 travelers are expected. 752,000 Tennesseans are expected to travel by automobile, which would be a 3 percent increase over last year. 80,000 are expected to travel by air, which is a 7 percent increase.
While road trippers are paying more at the gas pump this year, some of that additional expense can be made up with lower prices on car rentals and hotels this Memorial Day.
Heavy Travel Expected Memorial Day Weekend
Nearly 43 million Americans will start their summers on a high note with a Memorial Day weekend getaway. This long holiday weekend, marking the unofficial start of summer vacation season will see the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes dating back to 2000.