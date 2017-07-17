The first significant heat wave of the summer arrives late this week and continues over the weekend.
The National Weather Service says as an upper level area of high pressure builds over the Mid-State this week, our temperatures will be on the rise. Not only will the afternoons become hotter, the nights will become increasingly warm and muggy too. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall no lower than the middle 70’s.
High temperatures in the mid 90s will become common and maximum afternoon heat index values will creep into the 100 to 105 degree range.
This will be some of the hottest weather of the summer so far, and hot weather safety will become increasingly important.
Forecasters share some hot weather safety rules.
• Never…ever…leave a child or animal in a hot car…not even for a minute. Dozens of infants and untold numbers of pets die every year in hot vehicles.
• Check on the elderly and ensure they are coping well with the heat.
• Slow down, and, take a break. Find a place to cool off, in a shaded spot or in an air conditioned building.
• Listen to your body, and know the warning signs of heat stress and heat stroke.
• Wear lightweight, loose fitting, and light colored clothing to reflect heat.
Heat Wave Coming
