Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) leaders will host a Veterans town hall meeting at 6 p.m. CST Monday, July 9 at the Coffee County Veterans building at 130 Shelton Road, Manchester, TN 37355. This event is free and open to all Veterans.
Town hall meetings give Tennessee Valley Healthcare System leadership an opportunity to meet Veterans they serve face-to-face in their home towns, ask for direct feedback, and provide relevant information on new and upcoming services and projects.
Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.
Healthcare Leaders to hold Veterans Town Hall Meeting in Manchester
