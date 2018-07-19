Health Officials reminding Parents about the Requirements for Vaccinations

Health officials are reminding parents about the requirements for vaccinations for students ahead of the upcoming school year.
If your child does not get his or her shots updated in time, they may not be allowed to attend school.
Kindergartners or children enrolling in Tennessee schools for the first time need to show proof of their immunizations records.
Many parents may not realize the requirement for incoming seventh graders is proof of tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis booster (also known as T-Dap) and a Varicella vaccine booster or proof of having had chicken pox.
Children with medical exemptions must provide their child’s school with documentation from their medical provider. Religious exemptions require a signed statement by the parent/guardian that vaccination(s) conflict with his or her religious tenets or practices.
