The Coffee County Health Department will be transitioning to electronic medical records in 2018. To prepare for this implementation, the Coffee County Health Department is providing services by appointment. Patients are strongly encouraged to keep their scheduled appointments, as there will be longer wait times and fewer appointments available during this transition and implementation time. The health department thanks clients for their understanding during this exciting time as they work to serve you better in the future.
The Coffee County Health Departments in Manchester and Tullahoma are open from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and provides a wide range of services including family planning, immunizations, WIC, well-child exams, and vital records. The Manchester clinic is located at 800 Parks Street in Manchester and the Tullahoma clinic is located at 615 Wilson Avenue in Tullahoma. The mission of the Coffee County Health Department is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Coffee County.
For more information, please contact the Coffee County Health Department at 931-723-5134.
Health Department transitioning to Electronic Medical Records–Patient appointment needed
