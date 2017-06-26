Head-On Crash takes the Life of McMinnville Teen

A McMinnville teenager was killed and two other people critically injured in a head-on crash Sunday night on Highway 70 near Centertown.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2005 Toyota pickup truck, driven by 56 year old Craig Mears of Woodbury was headed east bound in the west bound lanes when it crashed head-on into a 2012 Nissan Versa, driven by 16 year old Promise Harrison of McMinnville. Harrison was pronounced dead on arrival at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. Mears and a 14 year old female passenger in the Nissan were critically injured and were both airlifted to Erlanger.
The THP suspects some type of impairment as the reason Mears was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes.
Harrison’s death makes the 11th traffic fatality in Warren County in 2017.
