Haslam wraps up Listening Tour
WKRN-TV reports that this comes as the governor wrapped his final stop Tuesday on the statewide listening tour for the assessment test called TNReady.
There was plenty wrong with TNReady student testing this past April.
Those issues prompted Haslam to go on his statewide listening tour. The governor says he has been impressed with practical solutions being offered about the tests that are a key part of student, teacher and school evaluations, but says there could be tradeoffs with potential changes.
The governor says there will be a full report on what he learned about the student tests as early as next week.