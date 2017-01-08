Haslam looking for “Comfort Level” with Lawmakers
Haslam argues that the state doesn’t bring in enough money to meet its road building and maintenance needs through its 21.4-cent gas tax. The governor says there’s a $6 billion backlog in state road projects awaiting funding.
But lawmakers are wary about voting for hiking the gas tax for the first time since 1989 despite arguments that paying the tax at the pump is similar to a fee for using state roads.
Haslam is expected to deliver his budget address on Jan. 30.