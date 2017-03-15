Haslam Approves of Transportation Funding Changes
Haslam had originally proposed raising the tax on gasoline by 7 cents per gallon and diesel by 12 cents. The Senate Transportation Committee voted to change the gas tax hike to 6 cents and diesel to 10 cents, phased in over three years.
The panel also added a deeper cut to the sales tax on groceries and added more property tax relief for the elderly, veterans and the disabled.
Haslam said that while a smaller tax increase will mean less revenue to start tackling the state’s $10 billion backlog in road and bridge projects, but he’s willing go along with the changes if it helps the projects.