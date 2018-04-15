Haslam Announces Partnership with CMA Foundation for Music and Arts Education Initiative

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has announced a partnership with the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation to launch a $1 million competitive grant opportunity focused on expanding students’ access to high-quality music and arts education.
Tennessee: State of the Arts is a first of its kind public-private partnership to ensure more students across the state of Tennessee will have access to a quality arts and music education. School districts in Tennessee will have the opportunity to apply for funding to improve or develop their music education programs. The statewide initiative will kick-off with the 2018-19 school year.
In its first year, State of the Arts grants will be awarded to as many as eight districts across the state. The three-year grants will be administered by the Tennessee Department of Education and may fund a range of strategies including, but not limited to:
● Professional development for music teachers;
● Additional arts and music supplies; or
● Materials and equipment used to address equity challenges, or expansion of local arts educational outreach programs.
Grant applications will be made available by the Tennessee Department of Education in July 2018.
