Haslam Announces Completion of Statewide School Safety Assessment almost Complete
To date, 1,796 schools – or about 99 percent of Tennessee’s public schools – have completed the security assessment with the remaining 1 percent set for completion by August 31.
Additionally, the Department of Safety and Homeland Security is working to secure a developer to complete a statewide school safety mobile application. The application will be used by students, faculty, and staff to anonymously report concerning or suspicious behavior to local law enforcement and school officials. In tandem, the Department of Education is developing a complementary training program that will prepare school officials to properly assess and respond to reported threats.
The governor’s fiscal year 2019 budget, passed by the General Assembly, includes $25 million in one-time funding for schools to address vulnerabilities and risks, and $10 million in recurring grant funding for ongoing safety and prevention programs. Funding may be used for a variety of enhancements such as entry to and exit from schools, training and availability of school resource officers, and in-school mental health resources for students.