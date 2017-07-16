Harwell Running for Governor
Tennessee’s Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Beth Harwell announced her campaign for governor of Tennessee.
Harwell joins fellow Republican candidates Mae Beavers, Randy Boyd, and Bill Lee and Democratic candidate Karl Dean as those who have announced they’re running for governor.
It is predicted that 6th District Republican Congresswoman Diane Black will soon announce her run for governor. Tullahoma Republican State Rep. Judd Matheny is already campaigning for Black’s congressional seat.