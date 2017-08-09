The Hands-On Science Center in Tullahoma has been awarded a $48,886 grant from the USAF STEM Program. Grants like this are key to furthering the Air Force mission to foster a new generation of scientists, mathematicians, engineers and technologists who will one day discover and problem solve in the nation’s defense laboratories and other supporting U.S. companies.
The Hands-On Science Center has provided science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programs for 25 years. Collaborating with the Arnold AFB STEM Outreach program office, the Center is focused on providing an educational environment for youth conducive to the growth of technology and ideas throughout Middle Tennessee.
Earlier this summer, the Hands-On Science Center announced the selection of Deb Wimberley as its new executive director. The selection was made after a national search and selection process, led by John Claybrook, president of the HOSC Board of Directors.
“Ms. Wimberley has a wealth of science and teaching experience and is extremely enthusiastic with a deep sense of commitment to the mission of this organization,” reported Claybrook.
Wimberley’s experience includes over eight years as science teacher at Westwood Middle School in Manchester, TN. She also has extensive knowledge of a variety of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs and an extensive network with businesses in the region.
The Hands-On Science Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire excitement for science through over 100 interactive exhibits and programs that engage, educate and empower. Hosting over 18,000 visitors each year, the Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.– 5:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. as well as Monday and Tuesday for scheduled school field trips. The Hands-On Science Center is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd in Tullahoma, TN.
Hands on Sicence Center Receives Grant and New Director
