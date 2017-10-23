«

Habitual Motor Offender Arrested in Manchester

Apollo Dion Burns.. Photo from the CCSD

Apollo Dion Burns age 27 of Glaze Court, Murfreesboro was arrested by Manchester Police on Saturday for being a habitual motor offender, driving on suspended/revoked license 5th offense and disorderly conduct.
According to the arrest warrants, officers responded to a single vehicle accident on Oakdale Street. Upon arrival, Burns allegedly had crashed through a private fence and was attempting to get his vehicle out of the ditch. The warrant says Burns was uncooperative with the officers and allegedly refused to listen to instructions. After a check of the man’s driving record he was placed under arrest.
Burns was booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $20,000 and he will appear in court on November 2, 2017.