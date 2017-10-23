Habitual Motor Offender Arrested in Manchester
According to the arrest warrants, officers responded to a single vehicle accident on Oakdale Street. Upon arrival, Burns allegedly had crashed through a private fence and was attempting to get his vehicle out of the ditch. The warrant says Burns was uncooperative with the officers and allegedly refused to listen to instructions. After a check of the man’s driving record he was placed under arrest.
Burns was booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $20,000 and he will appear in court on November 2, 2017.