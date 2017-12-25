«

Gunshots lead to Manchester Man’s Arrest

Justin B Davenport… Photo provided by the CCSD.

On Thursday night (December 21, 2017) Justin B Davenport age 22 of Benson Rd, Manchester confronted a female at a residence on Dixie Court in Manchester. As Manchester Police were responding to the scene the female ran to nearby home.
Apparently, Davenport went to the door of that home and began to “beat” on the door. A resident at neighboring home yelled at Davenport and then heard two gunshots. There were three adults and four children in the home.
According to the arrest warrant, another neighbor reported to police that Davenport had fired the gun.
Davenport was charged by Manchester Police Investigator Jonathan Anthony with criminal trespass, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearm use in the commission of felonies. His bond was set $302,500 and Davenport will appear in court at a later date.