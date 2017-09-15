Gun Found on Local School Property

Statement from Manchester City School Director Lee Wilkerson.
On Thursday afternoon a Westwood Middle School (WMS) student reported a student in possession of a handgun. School administrators immediately investigated and discovered an unloaded handgun in the possession of a student. Administrators immediately contacted the Manchester Police Department who confiscated the weapon and conducted an investigation.
Manchester Police have taken the student into custody and are actively investigating the incident to determine if the student will face criminal charges. The student will also be disciplined in accordance with the District Code of Student Conduct. This incident did not interrupt our regular school day and instruction continued as normal.
Student safety is always the top priority of WMS and the Manchester City School District. At no time do we believe students or staff members were in any danger. We ask our students to report anything suspicious to school administrators and this is a great example of alert students being proactive. If you have any questions, please contact the district office at (931)728-2316.
Statement from Lee Wilkerson, Director Manchester City School