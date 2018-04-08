A Grundy County High School senior was arrested last week for saying something about the selection process of the school’s valedictorian.
Trevor Sanders tried speaking up after a controversial selection.
Last week, Sanders and the rest of the school found out this year’s graduation would be a little different.
The school announced the valedictorian for the class of 2018 would be a female who is graduating in just three years, not four.
When Trevor began to ask why, he was told he needed to meet with school administrators to talk about him speaking out.
In that meeting Wednesday, he asked to record the conversation.
Soon after, he posted it on his public Facebook page.
The young man says he made no remarks about her as a person in the recording.
School administrators can be heard telling Trevor that he’s harassing the newly-chosen valedictorian.
Last Wednesday night, the Grundy County Sheriff’s office arrested Sanders for what they say was a second harassment incident at the school.
Sanders was released on Thursday morning after spending over 12 hours in jail.
The Grundy County School Board will meet on April 12, at 6 p.m. with a workshop at 5 p.m.
Grundy County Student Arrested after Voicing His Opion about Valedictorian Process
A Grundy County High School senior was arrested last week for saying something about the selection process of the school’s valedictorian.