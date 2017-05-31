Grundy County Sheriff’s Department Identifies Person of Interest in Gravesite Thefts.
37-year old, Misty Melton-Jackson is wanted in connection with the thefts at Clouse Hill Cemetery. Officials say Melton-Jackson fled from deputies on a green ATV earlier Tuesday as they tried to interview her.
Misty Melton-Jackson is described as:
Cut and dyed hair
Wearing a bright orange tank top with a purple bandana on her head
5’1” and about 145 pounds.
If you know of her whereabouts, you can contact the Grundy Co. Sheriff’s Office at 931-692-3466 ext. 7. You can remain anonymous.