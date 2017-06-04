Grundy County Sheriff’s Department Arrest Two Wanted Individuals

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department last week identified a person of interest accused of stealing items from gravesites.
37-year old, Misty Melton-Jackson was wanted in connection with the thefts at Clouse Hill Cemetery.
Melton-Jackson was taken into custody on Thursday after turning herself in through her probation officer.
She is currently charged with vandalism, theft of property, evading arrest and desecration of venerated objects.
A Grundy County man was arrested late last week for stealing a school bus from a local business.
The incident happened on May 11 at the Mighty Equipment building.
The Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Michael Jason White, of Coalmont, took equipment and a small school bus owned by the school system.
White was arrested on Thursday.
Investigators were able to get the bus back.