The Director of Grundy County Schools Jessie Kinsey was served a subpoena last week by Grundy Co. Sheriff Clint Shrum.
The subpoena requested records from the Grundy County Schools central office regarding hazing, abuse or sexual abuse over the past five years in the school system.
The school system has 30 days to respond to the subpoena.
Five football players at Grundy County High School are accused of trying to rape a freshman player earlier this month.
Coffee County juvenile judge, Tim Brock, has been selected to preside over the case.
The court date of November 15 is still a possibility. Attorneys will have a conference call with the Judge Brock to discuss the case further.
Grundy County Schools Served Subpoena–Coffee Co. Judge to Hear Attempted Rape Case
