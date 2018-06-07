The Grundy County school board recently selected an interim school director.
The board voted to make Glenda Dykes the interim school director during the special meeting.
Dykes was the principal of Tracy City Elementary and has more than 30 years of experience working in education.
Dykes was selected after the school board decided to buy out the contract of former school director Jessie Kinsey.
In other Grundy County school news, Mayor Michael Brady has confirmed Grundy County School Board member Amanda “Kasey” Anderson has submitted her resignation.
Since the vacancy created by Anderson’s resignation occurred within 120 days of the August General Election and the office of School Board Member for the First District is on the ballot with candidates who have qualified to seek that office, it is not necessary for the County Commission to appoint someone to fill the vacancy in this office.
Anderson has been arrested multiple times since March of 2017. The 35 year-old Anderson of Pelham, TN was arrested on a failure to appear indictment issued by Circuit Court.
In June of 2017, Anderson was charged with charged with resisting arrest, coercion of a witness, public intoxication, indecent exposure, and false reports/statements.
In December of 2017, Anderson was arrested for sending a text that led to a lockdown of Grundy County Schools.
Grundy County Schools Name Interim Director–School Board Member Resigns
