Grundy County School Board Member says Dream caused her to send Text that put Schools on Lockdown
“On November 27, 2017 at approximately 8:30 am the Grundy County Sheriff Office was informed by the principal at the high school, Deidre Helton that the principal at Swiss Elementary Jamie Ruehling had called her with a concern about a report he got from one of his student’s grandparents. Ruehling informed Helton that the man said he and his wife received a text from their grandson’s mother, Kasey Anderson. The text stated that Anderson was not sending her son to school because she had concerns about a gun being at the school. After receiving the information, the Director of Schools, Jessie Kinsey placed all of the schools on soft lockdown. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office completed a search of all the schools which came up clean (with no gun) and the soft lockdown was lifted. The schools returned to regular schedule. After being interviewed by Sgt. Larry Sims and Chief Deputy Tony Bean, Anderson stated that she went to sleep and woke up from a nightmare and sent a text a message to the grandparent. The text was about her nightmare and she stated she wasn’t sure she was totally awake but did at her own admission state that she did send a text message concerning a gun being at the school. Anderson was charged and released from jail on bond.