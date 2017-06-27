Grundy County School Board Member Arrested
Amanda ‘Kasey’ Anderson was arrested after an early morning phone call on June 27 which led deputies to her home.
An unknown male caller called 911 dispatch and reported a domestic situation. The call was lost and dispatch pinged the phone because the caller once called back but would not give his name and address.
Deputies responded to the residence in Pelham, and found evidence of a domestic situation had occurred and Amanda ‘Kasey’ Anderson who became uncooperative was arrested.
The resulting altercation between Anderson and deputies prompted her arrest and charges.
Anderson was recently sued for defamation by two members of the Grundy County Schools. Board member; Robert Foster, the chairman of the Grundy County School Board and Jessie Kinsey, the Director of the Grundy County Schools. Anderson is accused of posting on Facebook defamatory content falsely accusing Foster and Kinsey of having attempted to cover up alleged child abuse, with knowledge of its falsity.