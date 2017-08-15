Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner Bob Martineau have announced that $1.9 million has been awarded to 24 communities for clean energy projects, including 11 distressed counties.
“Clean Tennessee Energy Grants help our communities reduce costs, increase savings, waste less energy and promote clean air,” said Haslam. “I appreciate the efforts of these grant recipients whose work will continue to make Tennessee a great place to live, work and raise a family.”
The Clean Tennessee Energy Grant (CTEG) program provides financial assistance to municipal governments, county governments, utility districts and other entities created by statute. Awarded projects have demonstrated a plan to reduce air emissions, improve energy efficiency and create cost savings.
Grundy County will receive nearly $200,000 to install energy efficient retrofits to the community recreation facility in Coalmont. Remaining funds will replace fluorescent lights in the Grundy County Courthouse, the Grundy County Health Department, and the Grundy County University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension Office building, resulting in an estimated savings of 456,436 kWh and 320.9 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.
Grundy County Receives Clean Tennessee Grant
