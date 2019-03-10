Grundy County Pastor Headed to Prison
Judge Justin Angel sentenced Smith, Jr. to 9 years and 6 months in prison. Smith, Jr. also must not make any contact with the victim.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum says Smith, Jr. was arrested after investigators found him with a 12-year old female in a remote wooded area engaged in sexual conduct in Smith, Jr.’s truck.
Sheriff Shrum says he was also found in possession of legend and Schedule II prescription drugs.
At the time of the arrest, Tennessee Church of God officials announced he would be placed on administrative leave.